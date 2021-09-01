pEOS Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $103.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00159241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.03 or 0.07480461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.40 or 0.99558095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00998874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

