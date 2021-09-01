Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $106.50 on Top Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $106.50 or 0.00220026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $3,132.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00129406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.55 or 0.00848213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.