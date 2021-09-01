PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,203. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

