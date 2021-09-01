Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €177.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €195.08 ($229.51).

RI opened at €177.95 ($209.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €173.88. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

