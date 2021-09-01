Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €195.08 ($229.51).

RI opened at €177.95 ($209.35) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €173.88. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

