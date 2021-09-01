Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$103,210.50 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$103,210.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,960,118.77.

David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00.

Shares of PEY traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.79. 511,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.26. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$8.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEY. TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

