Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$103,210.50 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$103,210.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,960,118.77.
David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00.
Shares of PEY traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.79. 511,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.26. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$8.94.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
