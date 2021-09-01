Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,883 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 15,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 729,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 37,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,652,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

