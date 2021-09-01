PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of GHY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,481. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.