PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of GHY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 119,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,481. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

