Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

