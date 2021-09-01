Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PHR traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. 686,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,611 shares of company stock worth $18,132,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

