Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHUN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Phunware alerts:

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.