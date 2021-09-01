PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $95,484.96 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $95,484.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 296,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,926. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

