PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 55,129 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $140,578.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

PHX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 296,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,926. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

