PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,572.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $5.05 or 0.00010388 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $1,572.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00067818 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00135633 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00161196 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.16 or 0.07604958 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.42 or 1.00109683 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.01003580 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
PieDAO DEFI++ Profile
Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++
