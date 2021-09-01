PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 975,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $424,000.

Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,752. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

