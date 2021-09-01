PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.97 or 0.07345048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.36 or 0.99217423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00802146 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

