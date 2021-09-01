Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,619,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 4,419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.