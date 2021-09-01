Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,619,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 4,419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.3 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
