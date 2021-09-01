Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Thursday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.