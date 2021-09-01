Piper Sandler Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $77.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

