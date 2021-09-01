Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $0. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

