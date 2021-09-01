Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.
Shares of DEI opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $0. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
