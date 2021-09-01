Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $421,347.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $421,347.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00140211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00824048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.