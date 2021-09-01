Pizza Hits One Day Volume of $230,924.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $230,924.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.15 or 0.01265286 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

