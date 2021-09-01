Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce $8.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $36.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $37.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

