Plair (PLA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Plair has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $5,599.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

