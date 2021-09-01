Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.40. Approximately 55,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 105,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.