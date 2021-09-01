Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.40. Approximately 55,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 105,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

