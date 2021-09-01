PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. Research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.