Playkey (PKT) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Playkey has a market cap of $269,912.67 and approximately $122,814.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

