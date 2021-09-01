Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $297,986.60 and $133,072.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00139811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00833367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

