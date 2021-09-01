PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 268,302 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $133,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,423. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

