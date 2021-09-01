PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,700 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.64% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $214,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 127,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,758. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

