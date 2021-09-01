PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of WEC Energy Group worth $228,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

