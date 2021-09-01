PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Broadcom worth $277,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.04. 11,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company has a market cap of $203.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.