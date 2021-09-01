PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $223.77 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.81% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $223,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,940. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

