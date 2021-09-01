PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $238.19 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,901 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $238,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. 131,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.