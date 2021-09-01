PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $249.70 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $249,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.64. 11,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

