PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 909,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,559 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $210,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,183. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $249.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.96 and a 200 day moving average of $222.81.

