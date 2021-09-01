PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,591 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $284,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,752,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,583,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 143,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 41.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.49. The company had a trading volume of 90,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,876. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

