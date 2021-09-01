PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 50,536 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.65% of American Water Works worth $183,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.79. 4,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,685. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $185.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

