PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,367 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Accenture worth $261,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.69. The firm has a market cap of $214.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $338.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

