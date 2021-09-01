PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $197,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

PRF traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $164.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,716. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $165.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.29.

