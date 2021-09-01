POA Hits One Day Volume of $1.57 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,203,294 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
