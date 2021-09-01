POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 7.3%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

