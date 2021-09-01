Polis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $791.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Polis has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $791.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.99 or 0.01255145 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

