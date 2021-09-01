PolkaCover Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $79,257.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

