PolkaWar Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $273,346.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00158769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.71 or 0.07642745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,626.96 or 1.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.19 or 0.00995841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,999,016 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,016 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars.

