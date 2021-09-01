Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.84 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.94 or 0.00012488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $3.84 million and $3.82 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00136350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00161061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.26 or 0.07348922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,493.70 or 0.99885919 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.95 or 0.01007303 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

