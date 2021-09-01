PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. 15,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

