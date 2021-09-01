PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Update

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

