Power Ledger (POWR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.42 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00849160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049405 BTC.

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

